Armed forces celebrated Pak Day with patriotic fervor across KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The spirit of Pakistan Day resonated across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as special events organized by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North unfolded with grandeur and patriotism.

In commemoration of this significant day, a series of special events were orchestrated by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North in Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Swat, Dir, and Chitral. The festivities commenced with the illumination of lamps adorning iconic landmarks, including the historic Balahisar Fort, evoking a sense of pride and unity.

The day commenced with the recitation of the Quran and heartfelt prayers for the prosperity and well-being of the nation. At the revered Balahisar Fort in Peshawar, a stirring flag-hoisting ceremony took place, symbolizing the unwavering commitment to the country’s sovereignty.

The gallant troops of Frontier Corps North saluted the national flag with utmost reverence. In a poignant tribute to the martyrs, Inspector General Frontier Corps North, Major General Noor Wali Khan, paid homage at Balahisar Fort, honoring their sacrifice and valor. Major General Noor Wali Khan also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the families of the martyrs, acknowledging their unwavering resilience and patriotism.

Throughout the region, from Khyber to Chitral, the national flag soared high, embodying the spirit of unity and allegiance. Rousing rallies echoed through the districts, as citizens fervently expressed their love for Pakistan. Schools reverberated with the vibrant performances of students, who presented captivating tableaus encapsulating the essence of Pakistan Day.

In a testament to the indomitable spirit of the nation, banners adorned the streets, paying tribute to the founding fathers and heroes of Pakistan’s freedom movement.

The events witnessed an overwhelming participation from diverse segments of society, including Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps North, district administration officials, local elders and students reaffirming the collective resolve towards a prosperous and harmonious future.