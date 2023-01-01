Women’s handicrafts exhibition opened in Baghlan

BAGHLAN (Agencies): Local officials of Baghlan say that an exhibition of women’s handicrafts was opened on Tuesday in the province.

The provincial head of Information and Culture of Baghlan, Mawlavi Assadullah Mustafa Hashemi said that the purpose of launching the exhibition is to strengthen handicrafts and grow the economy of families.

The exhibition has been launched by the Department of Information and Culture in cooperation with the Aga Khan Development Foundation for three days.

An official of the Nageen sewing workshop, who brought his products to display and sell in this exhibition, asked the local authorities of Baghlan to provide them with a permanent place for trading women’s handicrafts.

During the first day of this exhibition, hundreds of Baghlan citizens and several local officials visited it.