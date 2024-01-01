Working class rejected fraudulent polls: Siraj

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said that the working class of the country has rejected the fraudulent election of 2024.

Talking to media persons in Lahore on Saturday, he said that labourers were the backbone of country’s economy but in the prevailing era of price hike, it has become difficult for them to arrange two-time meal for their families.

Sirajul Haq said that it has become difficult for labour class to educate their children, they were facing severe hardships due to contract system, there was law of jungle in the country and no one can inquire from the influential. He said that there were billions of rupees in all the social programs in Pakistan which belong to labour class but it was facing problems in its survival.

The JI leader said that the working class rejected the fraudulent election of 2024, as it was not an election but a selection. He said fraud was done with the people, 50 billion rupees were spent in the election but the countrymen rejected it before the government was constituted.

He said that JI stands with the labour class, a welfare card should be made for the laborers and we want education and other needs of the labourers to be taken care of. Votes were taken from the laborers, but after the public representatives are elected and their names are not even taken, he added.

Sirajul Haq said that there were many international agreements that Pakistan has signed, people who count votes do not want change. Jamaat-e-Islami has announced that we will fight for the rights of Pakistani people, he added. He further stated that we were ready to make every sacrifice to solve the problems of workers and they were pride of the country.