World Maritime Day 2023: ‘MARPOL at 50: Our Commitment Goes On’ to be commemorated

Wajahat Abbas

World Maritime Day (WMD) is celebrated on the last Thursday of September each year globally to enhance awareness regarding the importance of the maritime sector among the masses.

The maritime community gathers on this day with a collective aim to continue working toward the betterment of the maritime environment, security, and safety.

This year the day themed as “MARPOL at 50: Our Commitment Goes On” will be commemorated on 28 September 2023. The theme marks the 50th anniversary of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships also known as MARPOL 73/78. In 1973, the international maritime community acknowledged the urgent need to address environmental impacts on marine biodiversity due to shipping.

This led to the requirement for the creation of an appropriate response strategy in case of oil spills, air pollution, and marine contamination. The convention was initially adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on 2nd November 1973 and was modified by the Protocol of 1978 which was adopted in response to a series of tanker accidents in 1976-1977. As the 1973 MARPOL Convention was not yet implemented, the 1978 MARPOL Protocol absorbed the parent Convention.

The combined instrument entered into force on 2nd October 1983. In 1997, a Protocol was adopted to amend MARPOL, and a new Annex VI was added which entered into force on 19 May 2005. The Convention has evolved during the past five decades by undergoing significant changes, incorporating numerous amendments and annexes to address emerging environmental issues.

Resultantly, it has transformed into the main international framework for regulating the disposal of hazardous materials into oceans, managing ship-generated waste, and mitigating ship-induced air pollutants. Broadly speaking, the Convention comprises six annexes each of which deals with a different component of pollution control in the marine sector: Annex I: Regulations for the Prevention of Pollution by Oil (entered into force on 2 October 1983). This annex covers the prevention of pollution by oil from operational measures as well as from accidental discharges.

Annex II: Regulations for the Control of Pollution by Noxious Liquid Substances in Bulk (entered into force 2 October 1983). This annex details the discharge criteria and measures for the control of pollution by noxious liquid substances carried in bulk; some 250 substances were evaluated and included in the list appended to the Convention Annex III: Prevention of Pollution by Harmful Substances Carried by Sea in Packaged Form (entered into force 1 July 1992).

This annex contains general requirements for the issuing of detailed standards on packing, marking, labelling, documentation, stowage, quantity limitations, exceptions and notifications. Annex IV: Prevention of Pollution by Sewage from Ships (entered into force 27 September 2003). This annex contains requirements to control pollution of the sea by sewage. Annex V: Prevention of Pollution by Garbage from Ships (entered into force 31 December 1988).

This annex deals with different types of garbage and specifies the distances from land and the manner in which they may be disposed of. Annex VI: Prevention of Air Pollution from Ships (entered into force 19 May 2005). This annex sets limits on Sulphur oxide and nitrogen oxide emissions from ship exhausts and prohibits deliberate emissions of ozone-depleting substances. This year’s WMD is aimed towards acknowledging MARPOL’s pivotal role in advancing and maintaining the maritime sector upon its golden jubilee.

Since MARPOL establishes international standards for preventing ship-related pollution, encompassing regulations concerning oil spills, sewage, air emissions, and more, therefore, this year’s WMD holds particular significance due to MARPOL’s milestone. As a member state of the IMO, Pakistan actively enforces MARPOL regulations for ships operating within its ports and waters. It has established domestic laws aligned with MARPOL’s annexes and conducts state-controlled port inspections to ensure foreign-flagged vessels comply with these regulations.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PEPA) and Marine Pollution Control Department (MPCD) are instrumental in monitoring and regulating pollution-related issues, particularly in addressing air and water pollution. However, the issue of plastic pollution and the direct discharge of untreated sewage water in port areas and the sea are posing severe threats to port infrastructure, docked ships, and marine biodiversity. Urgent measures for proper waste management and sewage treatment are imperative to address these pressing environmental concerns effectively by relevant authorities.

This year’s WMD serves as a reminder to all stakeholders for continued efforts to protect our oceans and marine ecosystems. Through the adoption of contemporary trends including decarbonization, alternative fuels, digitalization, prevention of plastic pollution, ballast water management, education and training, circular economy, international collaboration, adaptation to regional challenges, innovative technologies, adherence to regulations, and integration of eco-friendly practices, we can ensure the effective implementation of MARPOL to control pollution. The same will leave behind a cleaner and healthier marine environment for the benefit of generations to come.