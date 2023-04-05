World reacts to suicide attack in Kandahar

KANDAHAR (ToloNews): The explosion on Thursday morning in Kandahar sparked reactions both domestically and abroad.

A suicide, which happened near a bank, resulted in the death of three civilians and injured 12 others.

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, condemned the attack, with Karzai calling it a “crime against humanity.”

Abdullah said that such attacks, which result in the death and injury of civilians during the holy month of Ramadan, are crimes contrary to all laws and principles.

Meanwhile, the German Foreign Office, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, The Dutch Embassy for Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates’ foreign ministry, the foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia, and the chargé d’affaires of the US embassy for Afghanistan, Karen Decker have condemned the attack.

Decker emphasized that the citizens of Afghanistan should observe Ramadan peacefully and without fear.

Thomas West said that the US condemns the “senseless terrorist attack” in Kandahar.

The United Arab Emirates’ foreign ministry in a statement condemned yesterday’s suicide attack in Kandahar, calling it a “criminal act.”

The statement said that the United Arab Emirates rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia condemned the suicide attack in Kandahar, calling it a “terrorist attack.”

The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia in a statement also announced its continued support for the Afghan people against any form of “violence, terrorism, and extremism.”

The Ministry of Interior condemned the suicide attack in Kandahar and pledged that the perpetrators of this incident will be identified and brought to justice.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack.