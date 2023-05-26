Writ of state to be established at every cost: Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while stressing the importance of upholding the state writ and advancing the democratic system in all circumstances, has warned that if serious crimes like setting fire to Jinnah House Lahore, demolishing martyrs’ memorials and attacking military installations are neglected, then running this country will become not only difficult, but impossible. He also questioned that if the conspiracy of May 9 events had been hatched either in Bilawal House, Raiwand or Nine Zero, what would have been the reaction to it?

Talking about Karachi, Chairman PPP said that if the government pays attention to this metropolis according to its potential, then not only the IMF could be bid farewell, but the whole nation could also stand on its own feet.

According to the statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the K-IV project, he said that when the police went to comply with the court notice in March this year, Zaman Park had been turned into a battleground. He said that even during PTI’s long march, participants had arms, but the government did not take action, adding that the Prime Minister could have banned PTI on the basis of foreign funding case and Al-Qadir Trust case if he wanted. “But we didn’t want the impression of political vendetta and setting a bad precedent,” he added.

Pointing out the retaliatory actions against the PPP during Imran Khan regime, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Sharjeel Memon was arrested from the premises of Sindh High Court, while Shirazi family was pressured not to contest elections on PPP ticket. “It will tell future history whether there was one Pakistan or two Pakistans,” he added.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the Foreign Minister while addressing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that WAPDA is the most unpopular entity in the country, due to which his party’s MNAs and MPAs couldn’t go to their constituencies. Marking the slow pace of the K4 project, he said that since Qaim Ali Shah was the Chief Minister of Sindh, he had been recieving briefings on the same project several times. He told that despite being the foreign minister of the country, he buys water tankers for his house. “Mr Prime Minister, Shahbaz Speed is needed regarding the K-IV project also,” he demanded.

Moreover, Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Governor Sindh, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah and others also addressed the ceremony. Referring to the situation after the last year’s floods in the country and the sufferings of the victims, Chairman PPP said that the people sitting in Islamabad have no idea of the devastation caused by the floods. He said that the rehabilitation work is not going at the speed it should be, while the federal government’s support is needed in the construction project of the victims’ houses, adding that desalination system has to be brought for the people of Balochistan and Sindh. “When we stand with farmers, they manage the entire economy, and the recent season’s wheat bumber crop is an example of that,” he contended.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the Prime Minister said that we are looking at you, you should form your own team to solve these problems being faced by Sindh including Karachi, adding that the prime minister has the support of the two major parties of Sindh, and all partners of the coalition government want to solve the problems of the country together. “When we all continue to work together, all of Pakistan’s problems can be solved,” he concluded.