Youm-e-Bab-ul-Islam: A day for us to renew our commitment, dedication

Ms. Sadia Rashid



10th of Ramazan Bab-ul-Islam Day holds a special place in our nation’s history. On this day, led by the young army chief Muhammad bin Qasim, the Muslim fighters ended the centuries-old cruel and inhumane traditions and practices long endured in the Indian subcontinent. They liberated the local populace and introduced them to the divine truth of Islam based on fair justice and belief in one God. Muhammad bin Qasim exemplified through his actions that Islam removes barriers between people, abolishes social classes, and regards all individuals as part of one unified community.



The 10th of Ramadan holds great significance for the people of Pakistan because the arrival of Islam brought by Muhammad bin Qasim to this region, led to the establishment of our homeland centuries later. This event heralded the beginning of Pakistan’s creation and was not just an individual achievement but the start of a promising new era for the Muslim Ummah.



Due to Muhammad Bin Qasim’s fair governance, the people of Sindh willingly embraced Islam. Subsequently, these reverts became torchbearers of Islam and played a significant role in fostering academic advancement and prosperity throughout the entire subcontinent, leaving a notable mark in history.



Hakim Mohammed Said, Shaheed-e-Pakistan, was a prominent advocate of the Bab-ul-Islam movement. He used to organize special events at Hamdard Public School and other educational institutions on this day to emphasize its importance. He aimed to inspire and instill patriotism among the youth. Alhamdulillah, his legacy continues even today. As a tangible show of support for this cause, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said founded the city of knowledge and wisdom, Madinat-ul-Hikmah at the location, believed by archaeologists to be the site where the Islamic army led by Muhammad bin Qasim established their camps.



Bab-ul-Islam is a day to reaffirm our commitment to truth, the eradication of oppression, and the spread of Islam, and reiterate our readiness to make any sacrifice for these principles. By understanding and fulfilling our religious and social duties, we should aim to fortify the ideological foundation of our nation and actively contribute to its growth and prosperity.