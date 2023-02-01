Youth collect textbooks to distribute to students

KABUL (TOLOnews): A group of youth in the southeastern province of Khost are collecting textbooks to distribute them to students.

They go home to home and ask for extra textbooks.

A member of this civil movement, Naqibullah Zaland, said that they have so far collected around 2,000 textbooks and handed them over to the provincial department of education.

“We have launched this campaign to address the needs of the students who lack access to textbooks so we can provide access to textbooks for the students,” he said.

The residents of Khost meanwhile praised the movement, saying that lack of sufficient textbooks is one the main challenges of the school students.

“Their collecting of books is a positive step because they are providing education opportunities for others,” said Hazratullah, a resident of Khost.

“This is a great process as they give books to those students who don’t have them,” said Zainullah, a resident of Khost.

Meanwhile, the provincial education officials said that the shortage of textbooks has been addressed at some level.

“Whoever helps the education department, we will come to them. But they should coordinate with us before launching any program. They should bring their books to us and we welcome such steps,” said Mohammad Anwar Din Parwar, head of the provincial department of education.

A shortage of textbooks and teachers is a major problems in schools across the country.