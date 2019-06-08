Zaman talks Afghanistan’s situation with foreign envoys

BERLIN (Afghanistan Time): At the sidelines of the ‘Berlin Climate and Security Conference’, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Afghanistan Mr. Idrees Zaman on Saturday attended a lunch reception hosted by the Special Representative of the Federal Republic of Germany Mr. Markus Potzel.

Deputy Minister Zaman provided a brief on the political situation, the peace process and inter-Afghan talks, Kabul Process III Meeting, the upcoming Presidential Elections, and the outcome of the Consultative Loya Jirga on Peace, and called for international community’s support for peace in the country, said ministry of foreign affairs in a statement sent to Afghanistan Times.

The reception was also attended by the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General Mr. Tadamichi Yamamoto, the British Special Representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan Mr. Gareth Bayley, European Union Special Envoy for Afghanistan Mr. Roland Kobia and Norwegian Special Representative for Afghanistan Ms. Liza Goldien. They expressed their firm support for holding transparent and fair elections and for the peace process led and owned by the people and government of Afghanistan.