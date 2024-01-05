Zardari pays rich tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian Asif Ali Zardari addressing an event in Multan in connection with the 96th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto paid profound tributes to the founder of the party.

President Zardari said that he was aware of the situation of South Punjab hence he made Yousaf Raza Gilani the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party has always served the people of Pakistan. We introduced Benazir Income Support program for the poor women of Pakistan. He said that during PPP’s government 2008-13, the support price of wheat and cotton was increased to benefit the poor people of Pakistan.

Asif Ali Zardari said that during our government the export of cotton had exceeded 25 billion and in total it was 40 billion dollars. Unfortunately that progress after our government could not be sustained. The people of Pakistan are very strong and they are the real strength of the country. We will train our people and that will pay us dividend. This is our land and we will make it prosperous. I have sent a reference of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s murder case to the Supreme Court which is being heard now. I promised that InshaAllah, we will be victorious and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be proved innocent.

President Zardari said that he remembers everything about Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He stayed in the same cell in prison where Bhutto Sahib had stayed. The jail staff told him everything about Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and he knows every bit of that history. He understands everything from the lens of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that is why he understood many things which other could not. I will make Multan, the South Punjab, all the four provinces prosperous. He promised the people to serve Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Pakistan till his last breath, President Zardari concluded.

Multan/Islamabad/Karachi, 5 January 2024: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian Asif Ali Zardari addressing an event in Multan in connection with the 96th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto paid profound tributes to the founder of the party.

President Zardari said that he was aware of the situation of South Punjab hence he made Yousaf Raza Gilani the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party has always served the people of Pakistan. We introduced Benazir Income Support program for the poor women of Pakistan. He said that during PPP’s government 2008-13, the support price of wheat and cotton was increased to benefit the poor people of Pakistan.

Asif Ali Zardari said that during our government the export of cotton had exceeded 25 billion and in total it was 40 billion dollars. Unfortunately that progress after our government could not be sustained. The people of Pakistan are very strong and they are the real strength of the country. We will train our people and that will pay us dividend. This is our land and we will make it prosperous. I have sent a reference of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s murder case to the Supreme Court which is being heard now. I promised that InshaAllah, we will be victorious and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be proved innocent.

President Zardari said that he remembers everything about Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He stayed in the same cell in prison where Bhutto Sahib had stayed. The jail staff told him everything about Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and he knows every bit of that history.