Zardari terms democracy crucial to address country’s problems

F.P. Report

HUB: Former President of the country and President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has reiterated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will give the people of Balochistan and the province their due both share and dignity, and stressed that only “genuine political parties” can solve the problems facing the country.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the former President while addressing an election rally in Hub district of Balochistan said that PPP is a federal party and serving the people is worship for its leadership.

He said that all the problems facing the country can be solved through democracy, saying: “What can be done with democracy, cannot be done in the war.” He said that despite being a victim of grave injustices, the PPP never spoke of taking up arms. “Yes, [we] talked about fighting on the streets, holding rallies, (and) fighting for democracy around the world, including Pakistan,” he added.

He said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto raised the flag of democracy and was elected prime minister twice. “I also followed in her (Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s) footsteps and elected my prime minister and became president myself,” he added.

President Asif Ali Zardari said that although there is no perfect democracy in the country even now, but it gradually strengthens.

Describing Balochistan’s progress in democracy, he said that those who take up arms need to be explained. He pointed out that during his tenure, the Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan Program was introduced. “I gave Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan, apologised to Balochistan, took as many steps as I could. I got people released from jails, and tried to be our friends and come back considering Pakistan as their country,” he added.

Talking about the unanimous NFC Award introduced during his tenure, the former President said that due to that initiative, the budget of Balochistan increased, and continued: “It has been 15 years since I gave the 18th Amendment. Your budget has been increased four times, but that budget (growth as a result of that budget) is not visible here.” He reiterated that he would solve the problems of entire Balochistan including Hub, saying: “We promise that we will take you forward, and take care of you.

The Hub should also be like Karachi, Hub should also have hospitals, water facilities and universities.” He said that if the law and order improves, the investors of Karachi will invest in Hub too. He said that he always called Balochistan the heart of the country, so the Hub can also play the role of “mind”.

President Asif Ali Zardari said that only political forces can solve the problems of Pakistan. He appealed to the people of Balochistan, including Hub, to make the PPP victorious in the general elections to be held on February 8.

Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari was given a warm welcome by the people on his arrival at the venue. Slogans of “Jeay Bhutto”, “Zinda Hai, Bibi Zinda Hai”, “Ek Zardari Sab Pe Bhari” and “Prime Minister Bilawal” echoed in the rally.

PPP leader and former Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Ali Hassan Zehri, Sabir Baloch, Iqbal Shah, Wadera Hassan Jamot, Abdul Wahab Bizenjo, Abdul Karim Marri, Sharif Palari and other leaders were also present.