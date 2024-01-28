MQM-P’s Convener says party aims to change system of governance

HYDERABAD (APP): The Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said the MQM-P after winning the elections, party wanted to change the system of governance.

Addressing a reception organized by his party in honour of the notable citizens here on Sunday, Siddiqui said as evidence of the party’s commitment to such a change MQM-P had been providing the opportunity of elected representation to people from underdeveloped areas.

“The people should keep a watch on the ways of the party’s legislators and on their changing houses and vehicles,” he suggested.

Referring to the party’s joining of the coalition governments in the recent past, the Convener said they made some compromises to protect their generations and to save democracy.

He claimed that the MQM-P never demanded the ministries and that they were made a part of the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for the sake of democracy.

Siddiqui said wherever weaknesses existed in the societies, a ruling cabal grabbed power to serve their interests.

Siddiqui believed that the authority to decide the issues of the water supply and drainage should be devolved to the local level.

He suggested that the constitution should strongly emphasize that no elections of the National and provincial assemblies would be conducted unless the local government were not present in the saddle.

He added that the elections to elect the local government representatives should be held within 3 months after the end of the tenure of an outgoing local government system.

Syed Suhail Mashaid, Syed Waseem Hussain, advocate Dilawar Qureshi, Saleem Razzak, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui and the MQM-P’s candidates for Hyderabad were present on the occasion.