35 militants killed in AAF airstrike in Kandahar

KANDAHAR: Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that at least thirty five militants were killed in an airstrikes conducted by Afghan Air Force in Kandahar province.

According to MoD statement, the airstrike was launched in Nesh district of the province with the aim to clear the area from the militants groups adding that a number of villages have been cleared of insurgents.

The statement added that thirty five militants were killed; seven vehicles and some weapons and ammunitions were destroyed in airstrikes in Nesh district of Kandahar.

