Uzbekistan’s aid arrives in Balkh province

BALKH (Ariana News): A shipment of humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan was handed over on Thursday to the officials of Balkh in the trade port of Hairatan.

Local authorities said the aid, which includes flour, oil, wheat, sugar and meat, has been handed over by Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya governor to the governor of Balkh.

The governor of Surkhandarya stated the purpose of sending this aid was to support the people of Afghanistan and stressed the need for the development of good relations between the two countries.