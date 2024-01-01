German cyclist explores Afghan historical and natural wonders

KABUL (TOLOnews): A German tourist who came to Afghanistan by bicycle has visited the historical remains and pistachio groves of Badghis province.

Daniel says that after visiting Herat, Kabul, and Badghis, he sees Afghanistan as a safe and amazing country.

“I arrived here ten days ago from Iran. I was in Herat first in Qala-e-Naw, I will spend some days here and then will go to pistachio forest and will enjoy my time. I will stay three more weeks in Afghanistan and then I will continue my journey to Tajikistan,” said Daniel, the German tourist.

In the past two and a half years, he has traveled to 30 countries by bicycle. Daniel says he wants to see the world.

Sayed Agha Erfagh, a cultural activist, said, “Currently, security in Afghanistan is ensured, and more foreign tourists are coming to the country. I request the government to further ensure the security of these tourists, facilitate their travels, and provide their necessities everywhere so that they can explore more and introduce Afghanistan as a safe and ideal place to the world.”

Local officials in Badghis say that in the last two years, the presence of foreign tourists in the province has increased.

They assure that facilities for these tourists have been provided.

Motiullah Muttaqi, the head of Information and Culture in Badghis, said, “The Directorate of Information and Culture has facilitated for tourists to visit anywhere and also see historical sites.”

This German tourist has come to the country at a time when the presence of foreign tourists in Afghanistan has increased significantly over the past nearly three years.

According to interim government officials, with the provision of nationwide security, the tourism industry in the country has been revived.