EU official emphasizes support for women

KABUL (Khaama Press): Raffaella Iodice, the European Union’s representative in Afghanistan, emphasized during a meeting with a delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation that the voices of Afghan women must be part of any dialogue, interaction, and key discussions regarding Afghanistan.

The Charge d’Affaires of the European Union in Kabul announced in a message on Wednesday that Raffaella Lodice, the Union’s representative, met with Tariq Ali Bakheet, the special representative of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation in Kabul.

According to reports, discussions were held in this meeting on the human rights situation, especially women’s education rights, and the economic situation in Afghanistan.

Ms. Lodice stated that fundamental support for Afghanistan, particularly supporting women’s presence and ensuring girls’ education rights, is crucial and vital for the people.

The Acting Head of the European Union in Afghanistan added that “women’s voices should be part of any constructive dialogue and interaction in Afghanistan.”

The special representative of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation met with Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, the deputy political head of the interim government’s education department, to praise the value of girls’ education for Islamic countries and emphasize that Islamic countries are ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in educational sectors.

Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, they have persisted in banning girls’ education beyond sixth grade and university for the third consecutive year. Additionally, they have prohibited women from working with aid agencies and other organizations, drawing condemnation from domestic and international communities.

Despite widespread criticism, there are no indications that these oppressive policies against Afghan women will be lifted anytime soon.