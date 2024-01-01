839 ex-govt members returned to Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Commission for Contact with Personalities states that since its establishment, nearly 840 members of the former government have returned to the country.

Ahmadullah Wasiq, the spokesperson for this commission, assures the safety of individuals wishing to return and adds that in the past month, six former government figures have also returned to the country.

Ahmadullah Wasiq said: “The latest figure is that 839 people have returned to the country through the Commission for Contact with Personalities, including individuals who had not left the country but had served in the previous administration and have received immunity cards.”

Some of the figures who have returned to the country welcome the commission’s handling of their challenges.

Abdul Wasay Tawhidi, a former advisor to the High Council for National Reconciliation, said: “This commission generally performs well; they have assured us and when some problems exist, they address them promptly.”

However, some political experts say that the interim government should provide necessary facilities for the returned figures.

Noor Rahman Jazeb, a political analyst, said: “When they want to come to Afghanistan, the government should provide all the facilities necessary for a human life.”

Salim Paigir, a political analyst, said: “Not only should they provide immunity cards but also create conducive working environments for them because the majority of military personnel who went to Iran and Pakistan left due to starvation.”

Previously, the Afghan Personalities Contact Commission had reported that more than twenty former government members had returned to the country in the past month.