100-index of PSX loses 97 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 97.60 percent on Wednesday, a slight negative change of 0.24 per cent, closing at 40,412.77 points against 40,510.37 points the previous day.

A total of 167,399,748 shares were traded during the day as compared to 126,319,112 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.282 billion against Rs5.648 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 320 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 110 of them recorded gains and 178 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 20,211,767 shares at Rs1.31 per share; Hub Power Co. with 7,963,118 shares at Rs70.48 per share, and Maple Leaf with 7,500,828 shares at Rs24.22 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs498.00 per share price, closing at Rs22,998.00, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with an Rs224.00 rise in its per share price to Rs2,464.00.

Premium Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs42.82 per share closing at Rs528.18; followed by Sanofi-Aventis with Rs39.00 decline to close at Rs681.00. (APP)