13th Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf from 18th January

F.P Report

Karachi: Bank AL Habib’s 13th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2024 will tee off on Thursday, 18th January at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC). The final round will be played on Sunday, 21st January 2024.

More than a hundred top golfers will compete in the Professionals’ category for the most coveted four-day National Competition of the Annual Golf Season. Last year, Waheed Baloch of KGC, successfully defended his title by carding 277, 11 under par, to win the tournament. Muhammad Shahzad was the runner-up by carding 278, 10 under par. Pakistan’s Number One Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad was placed as the second runner-up.

Prior to this event, a two-day match for local KGC Professionals, Senior Professionals and KGC Caddies, the 23rd edition of Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf Tournament, is being played on 16th and 17th January, 2024, to support and develop professional golf at KGC.

The total Prize Money of PKR 12 million includes PKR 9.4 M for Best Performers in the National Professional Category, PKR 1.95 M for KGC Professionals, Caddies and Senior Pros, as well as Appearance Money of PKR 650,000. The Appearance Money is distributed amongst the top five Professionals and top three Senior Professionals, as per PGF’s current ranking.

The lucky players achieving the first hole-in-one will also be rewarded with a Toyota Corolla and a Suzuki Alto in National and Local KGC categories respectively.

Prizes will be distributed by the Chief Guest, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M), T Bt. on 21st Jan 2024.