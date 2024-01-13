Arslan Ash bags Tekken World Tour Finals 2023 in US

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Tekken star Arslan Ash has secured another major victory, winning the Tekken World Tour Finals 2023 (TWT 23) held in New Orleans, United States on Sunday.

Arslan overpowered CherryBerryMango (CBM) in the final 3-1 with a dominating display that saw him clinching the title.

Arslan, often regarded as the greatest of all time (GOAT) in Tekken, started his top-eight campaign with a thumping win over LowHigh 2-1 in the winners’ semi-final to make it to the winners’ final.

In the winners’ final, Arslan’s toughest challenge came against Ulsan, who the Pakistani overcame after a five-game battle that the 28-year-old won 3-2.

After which, Arslan’s final test of the night came against CBM who he easily defeated in the final.

After winning Evo Japan and Evo Vegas earlier, Arslan’s win on Sunday night in the TWT 23 final saw him completing the treble 2023.

It must be noted in August, Arslan became a four-time EVO champion after winning the title in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old impressed one and all with his skills and tracks and defeated Japan’s AO 3-0 in the grand final.

Arslan became the only player in the world to win the prestigious event four times in Tekken 7. He won the title in Japan and Las Vegas in 2019 and repeated the same feat this year as well.

Arslan is considered by many as the greatest Tekken player of all time. He was also awarded the best E-Player of 2019 by EPSN.

Arslan is also a CEO 2021 Champion and the 2022 Combo Breaker Tekken 7 tournament winner, where he grabbed the title after defeating all of his 10 opponents.