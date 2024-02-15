15 political figures of KP receive threats

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In a concerning development, reports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa indicate that 15 prominent political figures have received severe threats from militant groups, as per sources from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The CTD in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has compiled a list of political figures who have been received threats, including former National Assembly member Mohsin Dawar, former Provincial Minister Iftikhar Qureshi, and Senator Hidayatullah. The list also includes former National Assembly member Amir Maqam of PML-N, PTI leader Pervez Masood Shah, and Shah Mohammad.

Notably, threats have been directed towards JUI-F’s Adnan Wazir and Ehsanullah, as well as Senators Bukhari Afsar and Maulana Abdul Rashid. The CTD has alerted the police in all relevant districts about the threats, prompting increased security measures for the safety of these political figures.

The security forces are taking these threats seriously, and the police in the respective districts have been instructed to enhance security for the mentioned political personalities. The situation is being closely monitored, and law enforcement agencies are on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

These developments raise concerns about the safety and security of political figures in the region, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 elections. The authorities are urged to take swift and effective measures to ensure the protection of these individuals and maintain the integrity of the democratic process.