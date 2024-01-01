2 gunned down in separate incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (APP): Two persons were gunned down in separate incidents took place in Yarik and Shaheed Nawab Khan police stations here.

According to police, Sher Rehman s/o Jannat Khan reported Yarik police that his 24-year-old nephew Ejaz Khan s/o Noor Rehman was coming to home on a motorcycle when two unknown assailants riding another bike opened fire at him on Bannu road. Resultantly, Ejaz Khan died on the spot while the assailants escaped from the scene. He informed the police that his family has an old enmity.

In another incident, Inayat Ullah s/o Akram Khan reported Shaheed Nawab Khan Police that 21-year-old nephew Kaleem Ullah s/o Ikram Ullah and Irshad Khan s/o Habib Khan were present in their street when accused Barkat s/o Aslam and Dajar s/o Nazir Ullah came there and quarrel with them.

After the exchange of harsh arguments, Barkat and Dajar took out pistols and opened fire at Kaleem Ullah, leaving him dead. Both the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, youth Zaryab son of Meraj Uddin, a resident of Basti Nade Ali Shah reported to Cantt police that some unknown thieves had taken his bike from outside a Masjid situated in Islamia Colony.

Fire breaks out in hospital in DI Khan

A fire erupted at a private hospital here on Circular road on Sunday causing panic among patients and the people around.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the fire erupted at a private hospital situated near Faqeerni-Gate on Circular Road.

The fire fighting teams of the emergency service Rescue 1122 reached the site soon after receiving information and controlled the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained however some eyewitnesses said that it might have been triggered by a short circuit. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

When contacted, the owner of the hospital Waqar Younis told APP that the fire engulfed the whole ground floor comprising around seven rooms and a hall. He said the whole medical machinery including two Ultrasound machines, air-conditioners and others were turned into ashes.

He lauded the efforts of Rescue 1122 teams in controlling the fire. He said that more losses were prevented due to hard work of Rescue teams who took their task professionally and saved the loss of lives and other buildings around.