No one to be permitted to steal nation’s mandate

QUETTA (PPI): No one would be permitted to steal the mandate of Hazara nation and citizens of Quetta city.

These views were expressed by Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Chairman, Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Sunday.

Condemning malpractices and rigging during election in PB-40-Quetta and PB-42-Quetta, he said that HDP and other political parties would launch protest movement besides submitting pleas before other relevant forums for justice.

He said that on the basis its 15 point election manifesto, HDP fielded candidates from two National Assembly constituencies and two provincial assembly constituencies of Balochistan, adding that voters of PB-40-Quetta and PB-42-Quetta cast their vote in favour of the candidates of HDP, adding that according to Form-45 collected by the the polling agents, Abdul Khaliq Hazara won his PB-42-Quetta seat with 9189 votes over PTI’s backed candidate Imran Hazara who came in second with 5974.

Similarly, he added that candidate of HDP won his PB-40-Quetta seat with 6268 votes over candidate of Pushtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s candidate Akhtar Kharoti who came in second with 3940 votes. He said in form “Form-47”, results of both PB-40-Quetta and PB-42-Quetta were altogether changed, declaring other candidates from PB-40-Quetta and PB-42-Quetta as winners. He said tempering election results of election 2024 was a clear message to the democratic parties that these parties should refrain from taking part in democratic process and election. Hazara said that no one would be allowed to pilfer the mandate of Hazara nation and citizens of Quetta city.

On the occasion central leaders of HDP Abdul Qadir Nayel, Mirza Hussain Hazara and others were also present.

Separately, Women Wing, Hazara Democratic Party staged a protest demonstration outside Quetta Press Club against controversial election in PB-42-Quetta and PB-40-Quetta. Demanding the authorities to announce the transparent result of PB-42-Quetta and PB-40-Quetta, protesters said that their protest would continue.