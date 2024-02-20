20 children die every month in Paktia: Officials

PAKTIA (TOLOnews): Officials at the provincial hospital of Paktia said that about twenty children die in the hospital every month due to seasonal diseases. According to the officials, 45 beds have been allocated to children at this hospital but due to the high number of visitors, they cannot handle them properly.

Mohammad Asil Khan, chief physician of Paktia provincial hospital, said: “Up to 22 children die in the children’s ward every month. In the past, when there were few visitors, in the spring and fall, there were not many patients and around 5 to 10 people were losing their lives.” A number of patient’s families asked the officials of the Islamic Emirate and aid organizations to equip this hospital with advanced medical equipment. Rohullah, a patient’s family member in Paktia said: “There are many problems, many children have died so far. A girl and a boy died last night. Five to six children died yesterday.

There is only oxygen in the hospital and that’s it.” “It’s been four days since my child was hospitalized at the provincial hospital with pneumonia, there are no facilities for children here,” said Fazl Nabi, a patient’s family member. The children’s treatment yard in Paktia provincial hospital has 45 beds. But now about 120 children are there. In addition to Paktia, patients from neighboring provinces also visit this hospital. Many of these families cannot afford to treat their children in private hospitals due to poverty and economic challenges.

“We cannot afford the serums that are ordered for us, and instead we buy them from outside pharmacies,” said Halim, a patient’s family member from Ghazni province. “Our request to the organizations is to pay attention to this hospital in the revenue department,” said Mohammad Hanif, a patient’s family member from Paktia province. According to reports, every year when weather gets colder, many children throughout the country suffer from illness, especially pneumonia.