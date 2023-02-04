29th Syndicate meeting decides KKKUK matters

F.P. Report

KARAK: The Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak 29th Syndicate meeting decided various academic and administrative matters of the university in its meeting held.

The University, Vice Chancellor Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak Prof. Dr. Johar Ali presided the Syndicate meeting. It was also attended by HEC Nominee and Vice Chancellor FATA University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Dean Qurtaba University Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Riaz, Registrar Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak Muhammad Rashad Khattak, Treasurer Hafiz Ismail Khan, Director QEC Muhammad Shah Din, Deputy Director Audit Farid Jalal, Deputy Registrar Meetings Abdus Salam, HoD Computer Science and Bioinformatics Dr. Muhammad Inam ul Haq, Lecturer Management Sciences Dr. Abdul Latif, Additional Secretary Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ayaz, Additional Secretary Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Kamran Khan, Deputy Secretary Higher Education Archives and Libraries Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azhar Zahoor, Principal GPGC Karak Muhammad Ajmal Khan and Principal Girls Post Graduate College KDA Karak Mrs. Falak Naz.

VC Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak welcomed Deputy Director Audit Mr. Farid Jalal and Principal GPGC Karak M. Ajmal Khan for their membership of the Syndicate.

Earlier, HEC nominee and Vice Chancellor FATA University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan presented words of appreciation for the Vice Chancellor Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak Prof. Dr. Johar Ali for running the University’s business in an amicable way. He lauded his role in framing detail Rules and Regulations for the University which will also assist the other Universities as well. Other members Dr. Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Rashad Khattak, Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Abdus Salam, Dr. Abdul Latif and Treasurer Hafiz Ismail Khan also lauded the role of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Johar Ali on account of his consistency and steadiness in discharging various functions of the University. Hafiz Ismail Khan also applauded the efforts of Prof. Dr. Johar Ali in developing infrastructure of the University in critical times.

The Syndicate disposed of TTS Teachers appointment evaluation criteria about Securing/Completing research projects and constituted committees in some cases to resolve it according to the Statutes and Rules of the University.

VC Prof. Dr. Johar Ali in his address to the 29th Syndicate thanked members of the Syndicate for showing trust in his Vice Chancellorship and reiterated that he will always concentrate his focus on the University matters irrespective of personal likes and dislikes.