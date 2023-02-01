3 children die in mortar shell blast

F.P. Report

PARACHINAR: At least three children were killed while five others sustained injuries on Saturday when a live mortar shell exploded in Lower Kurram Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram district.

Five other children were critically injured in the devastating incident, which happened in a village area of Lower Kurram Tehsil. The police said the children, all under the age of 11, were playing when they saw a live mortar shell at a mountain.

The children started pelting stones at the shell which exploded, killing three of them on the spot. The injured children were shifted to district hospital for medical assistance, the police added.

Earlier in September, a woman and her four children died after a mortar shell struck their home in the North Waziristan tribal district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P). Two other family members were critically injured in the incident, which happened in the Garyom area of the district.