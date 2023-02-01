Nawaz fires fresh salvo at ‘conspirators’

F.P. Report

SIALKOT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said he was wrongfully punished without any reason, slamming the judges who were involved in issuing verdicts against them.

“What was the need to conspire against us? What was the need for the judges to give a decision against us?” said Nawaz during a workers’ convention in Sialkot. The representative of millions of people was overthrown by the “Gang of Fiv” (retired Gen Bajwa, retired Lt Gen Faiz, Imran Khan, Saqib Nisar, and Asif Saeed Khosa)”, said the three-time prime minister.

The politico said he has seen a very difficult time. “I have spent more time in prisons, exiles and trials than I did in power.” Nawaz added he “never gave up”.

The PML-N stalwart lamented that a series of punishments against him and his party has continued since 2017, but has only ended a few days ago. “Our government was abolished without any reason,” he said.