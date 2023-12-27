3m houses, free electricity, education, health; Bilawal announces election manifesto

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari unveiled basic features of his party’s election manifesto on Wednesday and announced giving three million houses to the poor after coming into power.

Bilawal said his party’s government would supply free electricity to up to 300 units, provide free education and healthcare services to all citizens, and increase the amount of the Benazir Income Support Program.

Addressing the public meeting at Garhi Khudabukhsh on the death anniversary of his assassinated mother Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal also said that they would double the salaries of government employees in five years tenure and issue Kisan Support Card for subsidies and Mazdoor Card for the labour classes.

For the youth, Bilawal said his government will build youth centres with a digital library and a Youth Card in all divisions. A youth centre will also be established for youth employment, he added.

Bilawal said if there is any political party in this country, then it is the PPP which can keep the whole country united. He added that in the difficult situation Pakistan is facing today, the time has come to form the PPP government in the federal and provincial governments.

He said they are not among those who snatch election forms from opponents. He clarified that PPP has no alliance with anyone as his previous ally had no interest in democracy and the economy and his party will contest general elections alone.

He said among the old politicians, one wants to get out of jail while the other one wants to escape from jail.

PPP Chairman Bilawal delivered an aggressive speech on her assassinated mother’s anniversary and gave a message, “How many Bhuttos will you kill, Bhutto will come out of every house.”

Bilawal said they democratically took revenge by expelling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Bilawal Bhutto said Jayalas (PPP workers) have given a single message to the world today by their gathering in large numbers here that the martyrs of the party are alive, and Bibi Shaheed is also alive.

Bilawal said last three generations of Pakistan have been fighting poverty and unemployment, adding that the time has come to form the PPP government in Pakistan as inflation and unemployment are at the highest level.

He said PPP’s competition is not with any political party but with inflation and unemployment, and if given the opportunity, they will solve the problems of the people.

He said the PPP knows how to compete, and it will fight hard and win in the general elections.

He also gave a message to the people of Balochistan that the PPP would show progress and fight against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after coming into power.

He said once again they needed the trust of the people of Sindh and hoped that the people of Karachi would vote for the Arrow. When the federation, province and KMC will work together, let’s see how far we can take Karachi, he added.

Bilawal promised that he would visit South Punjab and Lahore. He said he asked his party that he should be awarded a party ticket from Lahore for the most difficult seat in the city to win.

Zardari assures all election promises to be implemented

Former President Asif Ali Zardari also addressed the PPP workers and assured the nation that all the promises made by Bilawal would be implemented in any case because if we make efforts to build Pakistan then we will be remembered in the history.

Zardari said martyrdom would be a blessing to those who served the people and their names will come after Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Sahib and Bibi Benazir Bhutto Sahiba.

He announced that his party’s government would trade with China through Gilgit-Baltistan after coming into power.

Criticizing Islamabad as a centre of power, Zardari said the problem is the thinking of people sitting in Islamabad as Islamabad does not see hunger in the country.

Courtesy: (24News)