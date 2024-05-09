KP will get its legitimate rights from Center at any cost: CM

Ali Sheikh

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, while reaffirming his determination not to compromise on the constitutional and legal rights of the province, has urged the journalist community to support the provincial government in its struggle for provincial rights.

“This province belongs to all of us, and collectively, we must work for its development,” the Chief Minister said while adding that the province can only progress when it receives its legitimate rights from the federal government.

Speaking during oath taking ceremony of newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, Gandapur expressed pride in the fact that the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being utilized for the development of the country. However, he stressed that the province must also receive its due rights.

Gandapur asserted that he is a soldier of Imran Khan and will not back down from asserting their rights.”If our rights are not granted, we are aware of how to take them,” Gandapur said while warning the federal government that if the province was not given its rights, the federal government will also not be able to function peacefully.

“It would be bette that Center should give KP its due rights without any hesitation so that we can thank the center otherwise he would lead the people of the province and will make sure they will get their rights.

Gandapur emphasized that many districts and sectors in the province have fallen behind in development, and it is imperative to develop all areas and sectors on the basis of equality as per Imran Khan’s vision, for which the provision of the province’s rightful rights and resources from the center is indispensable. Highlighting the priorities of the provincial government, Gandapur said that upholding the rule of law is their top priority. He stated that they will create a system in which no innocent person will be subjected to any injustice. Gandapur lamented that unfortunately, some institutions in our province have been established for political vengeance, but they intend to reform and correct the system.