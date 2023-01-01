7 terrorists killed in fire exchange, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI (INP): At least seven terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in district Chitral of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to military’s media wing, the security forces killed seven terrorists during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Ursoon area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chitral district.

Another six terrorists were critically injured during the intense exchange of fire, ISPR added.

The sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it read.