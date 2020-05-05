90 percent coronavirus patients show no symptoms: Yasmin Rashid

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that 90 percent coronavirus patients reported to the health officials have shown no symptoms after contracting the virus.

“We need to create awareness among the masses regarding coronavirus and how it could be avoided,” she said.

Yasmin Rashid said that Pakistan has less coronavirus cases as compared to some of the worst hit countries globally.

She further said that being a nation they had to show a compassionate behavior towards the masses at the time of the pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab on Tuesday recorded 491 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 8,133, according to the Primary and Healthcare Department.

The health department said eight more people have died from the deadly virus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 144. 2,680 of the total patients have recovered thus far, it added.

25 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition, whereas 101897 tests have been conducted to date.

Moreover, despite a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Punjab government on Tuesday decided to further ease lockdown.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Well-placed sources privy to the development relayed the lockdown restrictions will be relaxed from May 9 when shops selling iron pipes, steel, spare parts, machinery and electrical items will be allowed to do business.

They said glass manufacturers, shops selling construction and textile material will also be granted permission to resume operations. Besides, cloth shops will be allowed to operate for a period of six hours from the 15th of Ramazan.