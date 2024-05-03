Abdul Latif Mansoor urges speed in Bakhshabad Dam construction

KABUL (ToloNews) : The acting Minister of Energy and Water, Abdul Latif Mansoor, emphasized the need for rapid construction of the Bakhshabad Dam, during his visit to the site in Farah Province.

Abdul Latif Mansoor added that the first phase of this dam will be completed within the next year.

The acting Minister of Energy and Water said: “I told the officials of the company implementing the Bakhshabad Dam to complete the work as soon as possible so that it does not get delayed to next year. We urge the company to urgently complete the first phase of the Bakhshabad Dam and also to start the second phase.”

A number of farmers in Farah province, who have been affected by persistent droughts, urged the interim government to expedite work on the Bakhshabad Dam.

“With the completion of the Bakhshabad Dam, we can use water throughout the year. Most years, we only have water for one to two months for agriculture, which needs to be managed. We demand the interim government complete the Bakhshabad Dam as its progress has been very slow,” said Rahmatullah, a farmer.

“With the completion of the Bakhshabad Dam, great benefits will come to Afghanistan. Afghanistan will prosper, and we will all be busy with farming. Everyone can use the water from this dam,” said Obaidullah, another farmer.

According to analysts, the completion of the Bakhshabad Dam will bring about a major transformation in agricultural development in Farah.

The Bakhshabad Dam plays a key role in the agricultural development of Farah province.

“The Bakhshabad Dam in Farah is of significant economic importance. It plays a fundamental role in providing irrigation water, generating electricity, and increasing agricultural products. This dam can irrigate more than one hundred thousand hectares of land, boosting agriculture and the country’s economy,” said Zabihullah Olyazada, an agricultural analyst.

The Bakhshabad Dam is being constructed at a cost of $430 million on the Farah River in Bala Buluk district. The dam has the capacity to store more than 1,360 million cubic meters of water, generate 27 megawatts of electricity, and irrigate 100,000 hectares of agricultural land.