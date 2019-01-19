ACB picks 50 players for training camp ahead of Ireland, WC gams

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday announced the names of 50 players who will participate in the training camp in India ahead of the Ireland series and World Cup.

Chief Selector Dawlat Ahmadzai while announcing the names of players said preparations for the global event was underway from the past one year.

For this purpose, he said a training camp was launched for the players in India’s Chennai City.

In addition, he said over 10 Afghan players have been taking part in global private leagues around the world.

Hailing Afghan players performance, the chief selector said Afghan spin bowlers and all-rounders held No. 1 spots in the global ranking.

Ahmadzai said fast bowler Dawlat Ahmadzai was fit and joined the national team.

He said the 50-member team would travel to Bengaluru City where they would conduct training and a 20-member quad from them would be announced to play against Ireland.

He claimed youngsters would be given more chances so they could learn more from senior players in the training camps.

The player picked for the training camp are Mohammad Shahzad Mohammadi, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Najibullah Taraki, Usman Ghani, Javed Ahmadi, Ihsanullah Janat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shinwari, Nasir Jamal, Asghar Afghan, Darwish Rasouli, Shahid Kamal, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rahmanullah Gurbuz, Ikramullah Alikhel, Afsar Zazai and Munir Ahmad in batsmen category.

In Bowlers category are Farid Malak, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Saeed Sherzad, Shapur Zadran, Fazal Haq, Wafadar Momand, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-Rahman Sharifi, Gulbuddin Naib, Rashid Arman, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Jannat, Azmatullah, Mirwis Ashraf, Mujib-ur-Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zia-ur-Rahman Akbar, Waqar Salamkhel, Hamza Hotak, Zahir Khan, Abdul Baqi and Qais Ahmad.

