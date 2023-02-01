Acting Minister calls for international cooperation— to standardize health system

KABUL (TOLOnews): The acting Minister of Public Health, Qalandar Ebad in his meeting with representatives of various countries in Qatar stressed facilitation and international cooperation to standardize Afghanistan’s health system.

In his meeting with the Qatari Public Health Minister Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Ebad discussed the elimination of polio disease in Afghanistan and stressed the need for an increase in the number of workers in this field, according to the MoPH’s spokesman, Sharafat Zaman Amerkhail.

The Qatari minister also assured Ebad of launching educational programs for the newly graduated Afghan health sector employees in Qatar.

However, doctors said that reliance on the international community cannot help the Afghan health sector to improve in the long term.

“The foreign sources have never been a good provider for the health service for the people of Afghanistan. We don’t have a proper system in hand yet to provide services for the public,” said Sayed Abdullah Ahmadi, a medical doctor.

Ebad also emphasized the establishment of standard hospitals in 300 districts across the country.