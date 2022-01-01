Admiral Niazi calls on Moroccan Naval Chief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called-on Naval Leadership of Royal Moroccan Navy during an official visit to Morocco. Upon arrival at Royal Moroccan Naval Headquarters, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Naval Chief of Royal Moroccan Navy Vice-Admiral Mostapha El Alami and was presented Guard of Honour.

During meeting with Naval Chief of Royal Moroccan Navy, matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed. The Naval Chief underscored Pakistan Navy initiative for ensuring maritime security in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Force. The Naval Chief invited host navy to participate in Exercise AMAN and PIMEC-23 to promote Blue Economy and highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation between armed forces of both countries through bilateral exercises and training programs. Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy acknowledged Pakistan Navy efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Later, Naval Chief called-on Commander Northern Maritime Sector and visited various installations, training unit and Royal Moroccan Navy Ship where he was given detailed briefing on roles, capabilities and training facilities of Moroccan Navy. It is expected that visit of Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.