Uzbekistan’s deputy premier meets PM Imran, COAS

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Elyor Ganivev, who is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, met on Monday the country’s civil-military leadership in Islamabad.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House, Ganivev conveyed warm greetings of the Uzbek president and gave a detailed briefing on the transport railway corridor from Uzbekistan to Peshawar via Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif.

Appreciating the briefing, the PM agreed that the railway link will not only benefit the region but also enhance connectivity of the region with China, Central Asia and Europe.

PM Imran highlighted the historic and cultural bonds between the two nations, and underscored the importance of bolstering bilateral ties.

Separately, the Uzbek’s deputy PM met army chief General Qamar Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief discussed regional security situation along with ways to improve bilateral ties.

“Uzbekistan is a brotherly country and cooperation between both will not only help in improving peace and stability in the region, but also usher in economic prosperity as well,” Gen Qamar was quoted as saying.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in battling terrorism and maintaining peace and stability in the region, the ISPR added.