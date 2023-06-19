Afghan girls embittered over continued exclusion from university

KABUL (TOLOnews): Female students expressed concerns about their uncertain future as they have been banned from going to universities for around six months. They called on the Islamic Emirate to reopen the universities for female students.

“The exams have begun and the boys are allowed to take their examinations and go to their universities but the girls are not allowed. Why? What is the reason?” said Khujasta, a student.

“This is a situation that has sidelined all of us. We call on the government to reopen the schools and universities as soon as possible so that we can study,” said Marriam, a student.

Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, in a meeting with Kansuke Nagaoka, Japan’s special representative for Afghanistan, discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and the region.

Karzai tweeted that in the meeting the value of education for the progress of Afghanistan was discussed and the hope was expressed that the “gates of education” would be opened immediately for girls.

“The education of girls is very important for Afghan society and it can have an important role in the development of the country, but unfortunately, the doors of education are closed for girls,” said Suraya Paikan, a women’s rights activist.

Meanwhile, the Qatar Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the country’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Lolwah Al Khater met with the special envoy of Italy for Afghanistan, Gianfranco Petruzzella, and Italian ambassador to Afghanistan, Natalia Quintavalle, and discussed ways to “strengthen cooperation in the fields of health and education.”

“Qatar has a good view towards Afghanistan and wants to help with Afghanistan, thus, its lobby and visits with the world countries about Afghanistan will be beneficial particularly in female education and work of women,” said Aziz Maarij, a political analyst.

The closure of universities for female students has sparked reactions both at the national and international levels.

However, the Islamic Emirate said that the closing of universities for girls is for a “temporary” period of time, but did not give clarification about the exact date of the reopening of universities for female students.