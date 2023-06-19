Afghan refugees rally in front of UN office in Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (Khaama Press): Afghan Refugees held another rally in front of the UN building in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan asking to send them to Western European countries, including USA or Canada.

The Afghan refugees in Kyrgyzstan appealed to the world community, the UN and other organizations to pay attention to their horrible situation.

Most of these refugees claimed they had been mandated refugees in the country in the last two decades with the only document, a refugee card.

“We live in exile and without rights, without the opportunity to obtain citizenship of the country, normal access to education, medicine, the possibility of official employment. We want to have basic human rights. If Kyrgyzstan does not need us, then we see the only way out — resettle us to third countries as soon as possible,” the participants in the rally said.

Afghan refugees in Bishkek, Kazakhstan, staged several demonstrations in June last year close to the US Embassy and UN House buildings. They requested either given Kyrgyz citizenship or sent to another country.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, Kyrgyzstan introduced restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan.

These measures were made in response to the regime change in the country and to prevent the mass inflow of refugees and unwelcome visitors from Afghanistan.