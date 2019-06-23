Afghan leaders laud Pakistan’s efforts for peace

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi has said that Afghanistan is an independent and sovereign state and its leadership may take all decisions without any external intervention to achieve lasting peace under Afghan peace process.

Addressing the concluding session of the day-long conference on Afghan Peace Process, in Bhurban Murree, he said Pakistan’s civil and military leadership is united for Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace dialogue as peaceful Afghanistan is interlinked to peace in the region and beyond.

The Minister said though Pakistan suffered heavily due to terrorism, weaponization, drugs mafia and other ills it never turned its back on Afghan Refugees.

Speaking at the conference, various political and politico-religious stalwarts from Afghanistan have pledged to give peace a chance in their war-torn country.

Chief of Hizbe Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, brother of late leader of Northren Alliance Ahmed Shah Massoud Ahmed Wali, Hizbe Islami leader Wahid Ullah Sabhun, Hanif Atmar and leader of Hizbe Wahdat Mardam Afghanistan Ustad Muhmmad Muhaqiq were of the view that reconciliation is the only option to come over the feuds.