Afghanistan urges Pakistan for migrant issue resolution

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs has requested the Taliban administration of Pakistan to make any decisions regarding migrants within the framework of bilateral understanding.

According to the newsletter of the Ministry of Migrants, Abdul Rahman Rashid, a deputy of this ministry, raised this request on Thursday, April 4th, in a meeting with Junaid Waziri, the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul. Rashid has told Pakistani diplomats that the issue of migrants is bilateral, and decisions regarding them should be made within the understanding between the two countries.

According to reports, Pakistan has expelled 535,000 Afghan migrants from the country since November last year and intends to start the second phase of expelling Afghans soon. Recently, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate, said at an iftar program at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul, attended by representatives and ambassadors of countries, that more than one million Afghan migrants were forcibly and voluntarily expelled from neighboring countries.