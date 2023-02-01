Aisam declares to contest PTF presidential election

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq has declared his candidacy for the presidency of the Tennis Federation. The current president, Saleem Saifullah, has indicated he will not seek re-election.

An important federation meeting on Sunday will determine the plan of action for the upcoming election. The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has reached out to the Sports Board and Pakistan Olympic Association for their involvement in the elections.

The presence of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) representatives is crucial for the presidential elections.

Aisam-ul-Haq has confirmed his interest in the PTF presidency, stating that with the confidence and full support of stakeholders, he is eager to contribute to the improvement of tennis. (INP)