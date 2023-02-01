Misbah says poor fielding leads to defeat in Melbourne Test

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and coach of the national cricket team Misbah-ul-Haq Friday showed his dismay with the team’s defeat in the Melbourne Test against Australia.

Despite an overall commendable performance, the team fell short, and Misbah-ul-Haq pinpointed poor fielding as a significant factor in the loss.

Misbah highlighted the unfortunate consequences of dropped catches in both innings of the match, emphasizing their impact on crucial moments. The lapses in fielding, according to Misbah, ultimately contributed to the team’s downfall.

He said the playing conditions in Australia are tougher than elsewhere in the world. He said the team may not have been adequately prepared for the series in Australia.

“I think we don’t fully prepare for the series in Australia,” said Misbah-ul-Haq, underscoring the need for a more thorough and tailored approach when gearing up for matches in the challenging Australian conditions.