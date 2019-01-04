Alia Bhatt to be part of upcoming ‘Takht’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Takht without a doubt is one of the most ambitious projects of Bollywood in recent times. This big budget venture features some of the biggest names in the industry including the likes of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

The film also marks the return of Karan Johar to direction after the love drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The movie traces the relationship between Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and his brother, Dara Shukoh. If rumours are anything to go by, Ranveer Singh will be portraying the character of Dara while Vicky Kaushal will step into the shoes of Aurangzeb for the movie. Alia Bhatt will be paired up with Vicky Kaushal and after the two impressed everyone in Raazi (2018).

Recently, during an interview with a leading daily, Alia revealed that she said yes to the ambitious project just after one phone call from the filmmaker. The actress stated, “Honestly, I don’t know what Takht is about. Karan called me one day and said, ‘I am making this film and you have to be a part of it.’ So, I said, ‘Okay, I am not even listening to the script; you know I’ve to be a part of it.’ It’s only recently when we were in Bulgaria that I said, ‘accha bata do kya kar rahi hoon main film mein.’ But I’d do this only with Karan because he is somebody whom I will blindly work with.”

She also added, “Even if I am doing something, I will drop it all to work with him. That’s how much I love and owe him.”

Talking about the film, Ranveer Singh will be romancing Janhvi Kapoor in the period drama which is another fresh pairing we’re looking forward to. However, more than anything, we’re excited for Karan Johar’s return as director and can’t wait for him to bring back his magic on the big screen.