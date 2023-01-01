All officials of Pakistan Hockey Federation suspended

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has barred Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) from performing its functions with immediate effect, suspending all its officials.

Acting on a directive from Prime Minister’s Office, the PSB ordered the Federation to freeze all its functions except the matters relating to the Asian Games camp and the team administration.

The PSB also issued a notification in this regard.

Reports indicate that the suspensions have been ordered to ensure conduct of free and fair PHF elections following scrutiny of the clubs throughout the country.

The Prime Minister office had recently issued a notification directing the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to send reference against the PHF to FIA and also directed the PSB to hold free and fair elections of the Federation in accordance with the PM’s directives.