Pakistan team reaches Sri Lanka for Afghanistan series

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team on Thursday, landed in Colombo to take on Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series, starting from August 22. The team will travel to Hambantota by road later in the day.

Nine Pakistani players reached Colombo from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore this afternoon, including Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, M Wasim Jnr, Faheem Ashraf, M Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

Meanwhile, vice-captain Shadab Khan will fly from Karachi to join the team in Sri Lanka, whereas his fellow leg spinner Usama Mir, who was participating in The Hundred will join the team from the United Kingdom (UK).

The players who are participating in the ongoing edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), including captain Babar Azam will join the team in Hambantota today.

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur will also join the squad in Sri Lanka on August 23, as told by head coach Grant Bradburn yesterday.

“We are looking forward to him [Mickey Arthur] joining us on August 23rd [in Sri Lanka], he will be with us through to the match against India in Kandy,” Bradburn told while talking to the media on the sidelines of the national team’s training camp.

Pakistan team is scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka on August 22, 24 and 26. The first two ODI will take place in Hambantota, while the third game will be played in Colombo.

The upcoming series is the first bilateral ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Before that, they played only four ODIs and Pakistan remained unbeaten in all.

Afterwards, the Pakistan team will Pakistan will face Nepal in the curtain raiser of the Asia Cup, starting on August 30 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan’s Squad for the Afghanistan Series:

Openers: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq

Middle order: Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir and Saud Shakeel

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris

Spinners: Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir

Pace all-rounder: Faheem Ashraf

Pacers: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.