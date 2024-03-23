Allies back Zardari for presidential election

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: All allied parties — including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) — part of the coalition government in the Centre have agreed to support the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) nominee Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election scheduled for March 9 (Saturday).

The development came during a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his official residence in Islamabad for the representatives belonging to the allied parties. The Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP), and other smaller parties are also part of the coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Asif Zardari is the joint candidate for the slot of president. All allies will jointly make efforts to find out solutions to the crisis [facing the country],” said PM Shehbaz while addressing the participants during the gathering. The premier said Zardari will be elected as the president of the country in the next two to three days. PM Shehbaz said PML-N along with allied parties has secured a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, noting that he respected the mandate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is our own province. We will try to move forward together,” the PM said adding that the allied parties have a majority in Senate, National and provincial assemblies. “But having a majority does not mean that we should not seek votes [from other parties].” “The heart testifies that when Asif Zardari becomes the president, there will be coordination to achieve the objectives,” PM Shehbaz remarked while addressing the allies.

Speaking on the occasion, Zardari said like renowned physicist Albert Einstein, PM Shehbaz will also not be afraid of challenges. “There are difficulties indeed but nothing is impossible, we will develop the country together,” the PPP co-chairperson pledged.

Concurring with PM Shehbaz on crucial challenges facing the country, Zardari said he would lend his support whenever it is required. For his part, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto likened Zardari to the Queen of England, suggesting that the upcoming president will be a ceremonial head of the state. All allies have previously announced supporting Zardari in the presidential election except the MQM-Pakistan.