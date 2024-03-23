KP govt restores Sehat Card plus initiative

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has decided to restore free health care services under Sehat Card plus initiative, from 1st Ramazan, for the cent percent population of the province.

The decision was made in a meeting held here on Thursday with the Chief Minister in the chair. Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam, and high ups of State Life Insurance Corporation also attended the meeting.

The participants were told that five billion rupees have been released to state life, on the instructions of the chief minister for the restoration of free health care services. The meeting also decided in principle to release Rs. Five billion on monthly basis for the payment of arrears to state Life.

The Chief Minister has termed the public welfare as an important priority area of his government, and said that Sehat Card Plus was a project of public importance which would be continued at all costs. He said that funds for the payment of arrears to state Life, would be provided on priority basis. This is the matter of public health, and there would be no compromise on it ” he remarked and made it clear that necessary reforms would also be introduced in order to ensure transparency in Sehat Card Plus scheme.

Meanwhile, an important meeting to control the prices of daily commodities and give maximum relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan, was held here at Chief Minister’s House owith Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chuahry, Inspector General Police Akhter Hayat Khan Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and Divisional and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed in details about the proposed Price Control Mechanism for providing relief to people during the blessed month and were told that district administrations across the province have been directed to ensure implementation of that mechanism without any delay, adding that control rooms have also been established at district level for this purpose. The authorities told that mobile teams would be deployed in all the districts in addition to establishing monitoring desks in the markets so as to ensure that people are provided with edible items as per the rates fixed by the provincial government.

The Chief Minister on this occasion, directed the quarters concerned to go all out for providing maximum relief to the people during the month of Holy Ramazan adding that the prices of essential food items must be on lower side in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as compared to other federating units.