An hour of reasoning; Kirby could not justify the manner of Afghan withdrawal

Jalil AfridiWashington DC:

President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday released a summary of classified reports on the Afghan withdrawal, on the other hand White House National Security Spokesperson, John Kirby gave an hour of reasoning at the White House Press Briefing room to the bombardment of questions by the journalists, but he was unable to justify the manner in which the US withdrawal took place from Afghanistan.

John Kirby; being a former Admiral even became a little emotional while talking about the thirteen US servicemen who lost their lives on August 26 2021 in a suicide attack which took place at Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul.

John Kirby acknowledged that it was the right decision of President Biden to withdrawal from Afghanistan because the mission to avenge those responsible for the 911 attacks was accomplished a long time ago. Kirby did refer to “over the horizon” operation which recently claimed the life Al Qaeda leader Al Zawahri in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Several journalists pointed out why four pages in the report blamed Former President Donal Trump for the manner in which the US withdrew from Afghanistan. John Kirby pointed out that the former president had decreased the US forces from ten thousand to twenty five hundred, he was the one who had signed the Doha Agreement and he was the one who had agreed to the withdrawal in August.



John Kirby also pointed out that under President Biden administration the largest evacuation took place in the history of the world and while evacuating the US troops and the US citizens, the US also brought more than one hundred thousand Afghans to the United Stated.



John Kirby was asked that the Biden administration had eight months to evacuate and the world saw kids hanging to planes while the US was evacuating. He was also asked about those who provided the poor quality of intelligence and whether those responsible will get fired.

Mr Kirby regretted the fact such huge number of Afghan military surrendered to the Taliban and the way former Afghan president Ashraf Ghan ran away from the country.



Kirby dispelled the impression that over six billion dollars worth of military equipment was left for Taliban to use and said that most of the military equipment was disabled from being used.



John Kirby was also asked whether Bagram Airbase is now being used by China and China’s growing relations with the Taliban regime.

Regarding US recognition of Taliban regime, John Kirby stated that Taliban must honor the commitments they have made in Doha Agreement and that includes providing equal education and work opportunities to the women of Afghanistan.