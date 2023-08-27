Anas Haqqani reacts to statements of UK High Commissioner to Pakistan

KABUL (Tolo news): Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate, has accused the Western media of spreading propaganda about Afghanistan in the last twenty years which kept the people away from facts.

Anas Haqqani, in reaction to comments of the UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, said online that “Marriott is still not able to see the facts beyond the thick curtain of propaganda.”

Haqqani said: “A cruel war, started under the pretext of terrorism ended with the defeat of invaders. Those who were blacklisted by countries/entities are now rulers of this land, widely popular amongst their people. There is no such thing as a ‘network’; it’s one country, system and leadership.”

Earlier, in an interview with Pakistan’s Geo News, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott claimed that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorist organizations continue to operate in Afghan territory.