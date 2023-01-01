Aneeq affirms complete religious freedom for all communities

NANKANA SAHIB (APP): Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Sunday said Pakistan ensured complete religious freedom for all minority communities emphasizing that there were no hindrances for Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan and the government welcomed them with open arms.

He made these remarks during a visit to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, where he met with Ata ur Rahman, Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board and Sardar Amir Singh, Chairman of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, in the presence of the media.

The minister stated that Pakistan granted special visas to Sikh pilgrims for the visitation of their holy shrines, with an allocation of three thousand visas. Regardless of which government was in power in Pakistan, the Sikh community could rest assured of their warm reception, he added.

He underscored his commitment, saying, “I am not just a minister for Muslims; I am also the minister for all minority communities. We are ready to cooperate with our Sikh brothers in every possible way, and we encourage them to visit Baba Guru Nanak’s birthplace and Samadhi at least once in their lifetime.”

Furthermore, he expressed the intention to request the Indian government to increase the quota of visas for Sikhs to visit Pakistan.

He stressed that every effort would be made to provide the Sikh community with all necessary facilities for their pilgrimage.

Addressing the fundamental issues of Sikh brothers in Pakistan, he pledged to provide all possible means to resolve their concerns. He stated, “While we are Muslims living in Pakistan and hold our faith dearly, we do not consider non-Muslims, be they Hindu, Christian, Sikh, or of any other faith, as outsiders. As far as Muslims are concerned, they are our brethren in faith, while non-Muslims are our companions in humanity.”

Aneeq Ahmed highlighted the government’s commitment to work together with all minority communities to make Pakistan a beautiful and inclusive nation, moving forward.

Sardar Amir Singh, at the occasion, welcomed the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to Nankana Sahib and appreciated his efforts. He emphasized the sacredness of Pakistan’s land for Sikhs and praised the government’s efforts to ensure peace.

He said, “We extend a warm welcome to the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony at Nankana Sahib.

He is doing commendable work for all minority communities and Pakistan’s soil is highly sacred for Sikhs. We appreciate the government’s endeavors for peace, and we want to convey to the whole world that we feel safe and are leading our lives according to our beliefs in Pakistan like nowhere else.”